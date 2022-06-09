CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Board of Education is expected to choose the school district’s next director of schools Thursday night.

Board members are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. at a special called meeting, during which one of the three finalists for the position will be announced as the board’s choice.

On Monday, the board heard from the candidates during public interviews.

The finalists are as follows:

Dr. Lance Myhan, principal of Bledsoe County Middle School

Dr. Brandon Carpenter, principal of Hampton Elementary School

Dr. Justin Baker, Charlotte Middle School in Dickson, TN

Each of the candidates is vying for the position following the departure of former Carter County Director of School Tracy McAbee. McAbee accepted a position as the director of schools in Lewis County in Middle Tennessee.