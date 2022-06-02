CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Board of Education (BOE) will meet Thursday night to select finalists for its search for a new director of schools.

According to the Carter County Schools website, board members will narrow the field of applicants down to three at the meeting. The BOE meeting is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

After the BOE chooses the three finalists, public interviews will be conducted, the site states.

Six people have applied for the role, two of which are already employees of Carter County Schools. Doug Mitchell is the principal at Happy Valley High School and Brandon Carpenter is the current principal of Hampton Elementary.

The role was made available after former director of schools Tracy McAbee accepted a role as the director of schools for Lewis County in Middle Tennessee.