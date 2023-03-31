CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders dedicated the Watauga River Boat Ramp on Lovers Lane Road to a man who spent countless hours cleaning the river.

On Friday, members of Trout Unlimited, Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander and friends of Bill Beazell met at the ramp for a ceremony to rename it. Beazell, who passed away in 2015, was a longtime member of Trout Unlimited and was known to never miss a river cleanup.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Beazell served in several leadership roles within Trout Unlimited, a non-profit dedicated to the conservation of freshwater sources. The organization helped financially support the recently constructed boat ramp and submitted the idea to officially name it the Bill Beazell Watauga River Public Access Boat Ramp.

“He was not interested in recognition, but he would love the idea that this is being done here, that’s for sure,” said Gary Barrigar, a friend of Beazell’s.

Beazell was a lifelong fisherman who dedicated a portion of his estate to Trout Unlimited’s local chapter for projects.

“He would be proud of the fact that Trout Unlimited and the entire community would take such an interest in conservation and projects that allow people access to the rivers,” Barrigar said. “Because being a Trout Unlimited member, he loved not only the fishing but also the protection of the waters that are so important to fishing.”