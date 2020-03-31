Carter Co. authorities searching for suspect wanted in apartment complex car break-in

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted for breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex on Milligan Highway.

CCSO officials said the suspect pictured above, reportedly broke into a vehicle at Sterling Hills Apartments near Milligan Highway on Friday.

Authorities added that they’ve seen several auto burglaries recently and are advising people to lock their doors and remove anything valuable from vehicles.

If you have any information about this suspect you are asked to call investigators at 423-542-1896.