CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter’s County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Sunday announced deputies continue to search for the owner of a pig who is apparently lost.

Authorities stated in a Facebook post they found a pig wandering on Judge Ben Allen Road and have had no success finding the owner.

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help to reunite the pig and its owner. Anyone with information is asked to message the CCSO on Facebook or call dispatch at 423-542-1845.