ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities released a new photo of three children who have been missing for a week.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jacob Harmon, 15; Joshua Harmon, 12; and Amber Harmon, 8, who were last seen on Feb. 18.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jacob Harmon was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a black jacket, Joshua Harmon was wearing a gray t-shirt, and Amber Harmon was wearing pink pajamas.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the children may be traveling in an “older silver Subaru.”

No other details of the childrens’ disappearance have been released.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1845.