ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two votes by the Carter County Commission gave raises and bonuses to some workers at the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center.

Commissioners voted unanimously to give current and future correctional officers at the Carter County Detention Center a $1,000 pay raise.

The commission voted 19-1 with one abstaining on bonuses for all personnel in the sheriff’s office and detention center.

Full-time workers will receive a $3,000 bonus. Part-time workers will receive a $1,500 bonus if they worked more than 20 hours per pay period since October.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford is not included because he is an elected official.

The decision comes as the county jail faces a severe staffing shortage.

Carter County Chief Deputy James Parrish said while the jail has not been overcrowded for some time, his staff is down 20 jailers. A full staff has 60 jailers, but he only has 40 right now.

Parrish said the raises and bonuses are the first step toward filling that gap.

“Whenever you’re 20 deputy jailers short, it’s trending toward a problem,” Parrish said. “This is a good interim solution, offering the retention bonus because it’s very important to retain the qualified deputies that we have presently and to recruit new deputies in.”

Sonja Culler was the lone commissioner to vote no on the bonuses. She went against the measure because a single bonus was not enough for what she called an underpaid profession.

“They don’t know when they knock on doors if someone’s going to shoot through that door or open it – for $12 an hour,” Culler said to her fellow commissioners. “Make yourself feel good and give them this bonus. I’m not voting for it.”

Commissioner Aaron Frazier, a member of the county budget committee, said raises are limited to only jailers right now because raises for other positions would depend on county revenue, and jailers were the most severe need right now.

Frazier said raises for other sheriff and jail positions would have to wait until the commission decides the county’s next budget.

“I don’t think this is something you can solve by throwing money at it, but it’s the only option as a commission that we really have,” Frazier said.

On Tuesday night, commissioners also approved a resolution that brings Carter County closer to rural broadband access than ever before.

Commissioners approved a measure that supports their chosen internet provider Skyline/Skybest in state grant application process that would fund 70 percent of broadband expansion.