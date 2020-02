CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Carter County 911 said Tuesday that Milligan Highway near Happy Valley Elementary was closed due to a head-on collision.

According to Elizabethton Police, officials are expecting the portion of Milligan Highway near Warrior Lane to be shut down for several hours.

We’re told two people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

