Carter Co. 911: Crews on scene of house fire near Old Milligan Highway

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Honeycutt Private Drive in Carter County.

According to Carter County Emergency Communications District 911, multiple crews are responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Honeycutt Private Drive.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 firefighters were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m.

West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of the fire, and other departments are assisting them in battling the fire.

Honeycutt Private Drive is just off of Old Milligan Highway and Cedar Grove Road.

