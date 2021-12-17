Carson Peters visits Elizabethton, plays Christmas tunes for Hunter Elementary students

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Well-known regional musician Carson Peters paid a visit to a local elementary school on Thursday, treating Hunter Elementary School students to live Christmas tunes.

Peters said he was happy to play for the school and had heard that his performances inspired several kids to pick up music themselves.

“There’s been a couple of people come up to me and saying that their kids really got into music from watching videos of me on YouTube,” Peters said. “So that’s really cool and really a blessing to spread music like that.”

As the spring and summer concert season approaches, Peters said he plans to have a very full schedule of appearances throughout the region.