ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A benefit show called “Concert in the Country” is happening this weekend to support a new spay/neuter clinic in Carter County.

A release from the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter said Carson Peters & Iron Mountain will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday to help raise money for the new low-cost clinic.

“We are so excited that Carson is coming back to his hometown to help us out,” said Danny Deal with Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. “Carson is dedicated to Elizabethton and all the animals in Carter County. He was happy to come when we reached out to him.”

The show will happen at Evening Breeze Arena in Elizabethton, and tickets can be bought online or at the door, although purchasing in advance is recommended due to limited seating. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.com and are $15 when purchased online. According to the website, tickets will be $21 at the door.

For more information about Concert in the Country, contact Danny Deal with FECCAS at 423-895-2615.