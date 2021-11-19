Carson Peters and Iron Mountain to return to the Carter Fold

HILTONS, Va. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities native and nationally renowned fiddle player Carson Peters will return to the Carter Family Fold for a performance alongside his band Iron Mountain Saturday night.

Peters, who began playing at three years old, has performed from the Ryman Auditorium to the stage of The Voice. Carson will perform at the Carter Family Fold, a historic site for bluegrass, old-time and gospel music.

Across 94 years of performances, the Fold has hosted legends in country music like Johnny Cash and of course the Carter Family.

According to a press release from the Fold, Peters will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission for adults is $10 each, $2 for children 6-11 and children under 6 enter free.