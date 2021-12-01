Carson-Newman University to be featured in TV show ‘The College Tour’

An episode of The College Tour being filmed at Carson Newman University (Courtesy: Carson-Newman University)

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carson-Newman University has been chosen to be featured on an episode of the television show ‘The College Tour,’ which highlights various universities around the United States.

A release from the university states the episode featuring Carson-Newman takes a look at the school’s location, cost of attendance, athletic program and more.

The episode follows a student and wraps up highlighting the university’s president, Charles Fowler, as he explains the mission and vision of the university.

‘The College tour’ was created by award-winning producers and hosted by Amazing Race winner Alex Boylan, and each episode strives to give prospective students an in-depth look into various colleges around the country such as the University of Cincinnati, University of Central Florida and more.

“The warm sense of Christian community along with Carson-Newman’s beautiful location, makes it easy to see why students choose this university. We are so excited to have them as part of The College Tour,” said Boylan.

“Our episode is an innovative way to help prospective students and families really see the fabric of our mission in a more authentic way than ever before. Anyone considering attending a Christian University will get to see what it’s truly like being a student at Carson-Newman,” said acting vice president for Enrollment Management and Executive Director of Financial Aid Danette Seale.

Lee Rose Koza, a junior communications major from the university, got the opportunity to help out with episode production, which solidified her decision to pursue a communications degree.

“Working alongside the crew was inspiring. Carson-Newman is my home away from home for many reasons and the opportunity to showcase the university’s location and all the fun it brings was truly amazing.,” Koza stated.

Carson-Newman’s episode of ‘The College Tour’ is now streaming on Roku, Apple TV, and The College Tour app. The episode is expected to launch on Amazon Prime in February, according to a release from the university.