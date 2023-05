Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 3rd annual Cars and Coffee After Dark car show will take place Saturday, June 3 in Elizabethton at the Elizabethton Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.

The show features a wide variety of cars and trucks with trophies being awarded to organizer’s hand-picked favorites.

Coffee and Cars After Dark is from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and includes car and food vendors as well as a VIP section.