Carl Moore, co-founder of BMS and former state lawmaker, dies at 91

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carl Moore, a former lawmaker and co-founder of Bristol Motor Speedway, has died.

Moore died Thursday at the age of 91, according to an obituary.

In 1961, Moore, Larry Carrier, and R.G. Pope were inspired to build what was then Bristol International Raceway after they watched a NASCAR race in Charlotte.

Moore served in the Tennessee House and as the majority leader of the Tennessee Senate. He was also an active member of the community.

Bristol Motor Speedway issued the following statement on Moore’s passing: