KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new online tool to help connect those in need with essential resources could be coming to East Tennessee soon.

CarePortal is a website where community members post needs like a bed frame or money to make a payment on their car.

SMILE Foster Closet wants to help spread the CarePortal website into Northeast Tennessee.

With their local support, SMILE Foster Closet believes they can spread the word for a website they believe is much needed in the area.

“We see a lot of children that are suffering for the choices of their parents and this is a platform that could really help reach out to those families,” said executive director of SMILE Foster Closet Rachel Lawson.

For Lawson, this is an everyday reality as she works with families through the non-profit organization.

They pack up toiletries and clothing items for “at risk” families who are working with caseworkers to keep their children out of the foster care system.

“They just need the basic items,” said Lawson. “They’re just struggling a little financially, otherwise they’d be alright. They just need that little bit of help.”

Lawson has not decided when the official launch date will be for the website.