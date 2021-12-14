Care products, goods distributed to John Sevier Center residents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents of the John Sevier Center were able to pick up free products and snacks on Tuesday courtesy of a non-profit.

The Legacy Housing Foundation put on a “Good Times” party for the residents of the subsidized housing facility.

Residents were provided snacks and drinks while picking up to five free household items, including soap, toothpaste, cleaning supplies and more.

“It’s been a long time since they’ve been able to get together socially, so opening up our community room and allowing them to come and get together and the free services that we’re able to offer them, this really helps them out a lot,” said Tammy DeRosa, a regional manager for LHP Capital, the company that manages the John Sevier Center.

“Little things from the toilet paper to shampoo to lotion, little things that we take for granted, they really appreciate having.”

The John Sevier Center houses around 160 residents.