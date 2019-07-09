Cards Snap the Skid with Walk-Off Winner

Johnson City comes from behind with Sabino delivering the game-winning hit for the 4-3 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) As the Cardinals trailed 3-2 heading into the eighth, Johnson City’s bats finally woke up.

Chandler Redmond homered in the eighth and then a game-winning single from Liam Sabino secured the 4-3 home victory over the Twins Monday night.

Sabino, a 35th round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, tried to just keep it simple in the box.

“Just looking for something in the zone, the guy’s already in scoring position, the pressure is all on the pitcher, so all you have to do is get a pitch in the zone and get it to the outfield somewhere, score him,” Sabino said. “Anytime you get to be on the field playing pro ball and to get a win for your team is really cool. “

Both teams have off on Tuesday, but the Cards are back on the diamond when they begin a three-game series at Bristol on Wednesday and the Twins start their home series against Burlington on the same day.