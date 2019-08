Bluefield rattled off six runs in the last two innings to earn a 10-7 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Cardinals led 7-4 heading into the eighth, but the Blue Jays chalked up two runs in the frame and added four in the ninth to secure the 10-7 victory Sunday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Johnson City looks to rebound when they start a three-game home series with Burlington on Monday.