Cards Bats Shine in Victory Over Twins

Five runs in the fifth was the crucial factor for the Cardinals snapping their skid

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) After giving up two-straight walk-off wins to the Twins, the Cardinals buckled down in the third game of the series with a 9-5 triumph Monday night at Joe O’Brien Field.

Despite falling in the first two games of the series, Cardinals manager Roberto Espinoza has been satisfied with how his team has played.

“Well these guys are putting in a great effort all these nights, these three nights,” Espinoza said. “Our last game against them at home was the same thing, so the main message is keep competing, keep competing, keep battling and thank God we got it tonight.”

Johnson City has a chance to split the series with it wrapping up Tuesday night.