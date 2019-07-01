Cardinals Chalk Up First Sweep of the Season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Cardinals have had no problem finding early season success, leading the division entering Sunday, but Johnson City chalked up its first sweep of the season by taking down Kingsport 6-2 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark Sunday night.

The Cards outscored the Mets 22-10 during the three-game series, but Johnson City manager Roberto Espinosa said a big reason for the success was the fans.

“Listen these guys have been doing a great job, our coaching staff is doing a great job preparing these guys before the game, so they’re applying the information and that’s what we get,” Espinosa said. “Well there’s nothing against the Mets, it’s probably just here at home and we got this kind of support from the crowd. That’s what happens when these guys play this way and it’s not against them, they just feel good at home.”

The Cardinals look to keep the momentum going when they host Greeneville for a three-game series starting Monday and the Mets look to get out of the funk when Bristol comes to town for a three-game series on Monday.