ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A privately-owned glass company is investing $40 million into an Abingdon location.

Cardinal Glass Industries held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Oak Park Drive Thursday morning.

Company leadership told News Channel 11 that the expansion will create upwards of 30 jobs.

Cardinal Glass plans to complete work on the building before the end of 2023, and the company expects all machinery and equipment to be ready by sometime in 2024. The project is anticipated to be complete in its entirety by early 2025.

“It’s a major investment in capital funds for the building and the machinery and tools,” said David Matlock, chairman of the Washington County Industrial Development Authority. “Secondly it’s important because it creates new jobs more people are going to be employed in our county and have employment opportunities because of this expansion.”

Cardinal Glass also operates out of facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee.