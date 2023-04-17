KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department will host a “cardboard cruise-in” and four square competition later this month at the V.O. Dobbins Complex.

Both events will take place on April 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. and will be free and open to the public.

For the cardboard cruise-in, participants will make their own cardboard vehicles out of provided boxes and supplies. Participants may bring their own art supplies or a cardboard vehicle that has already been designed and decorated.

City officials hope the event will be fun for people of all ages.

“Cruising brings back fond memories for many folks,” the city said in a release. “Slowly driving your freshly washed car or truck down the street or by the lake is a simple pleasure for many adults.”

The four square competition will have divisions for kids and adults.