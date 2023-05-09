JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Auxillary is hosting a car show this Saturday to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District.

The First Judicial District in the Tri-Cities is comprised of Carter, Johnson, Washington and Unicoi counties, and the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) aims to serve kids within these areas. Proceeds from the event will support the CAC directly.

“We’ve wanted to host a Community Car Show for years, and everything aligned for this year,” said Capt. Shawn Judy, who organized the event with Capt. Randall Wines. “Our goal is to raise money to support our own community outreach programs and the efforts of the Children’s Advocacy Center.”

Along with flashy cars filling the WCSO’s parking lot, several food trucks, craft vendors and live performers are set to attend.

“We wanted to make this event something for everyone, so we added food trucks, craft vendors and live music,” Capt. Judy said. “Hollow Ground will play throughout the day along with Lynnae Moon.”

This car show is free for the community to spectate, $20 to pre-register a car and $25 to enter a vehicle into the show the day of. The WCSO said a limited number of spots for vehicles are still available, and those wanting to register should contact Capt. Shawn Judy (423-791-5174) or Capt. Randall Wines (423-791-5165).

The free community car show happens on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesborough.