JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City family hosted a car show fundraiser at Winged Deer Park for the second year, with proceeds going to Agape Women’s Services.

Rachael Little-Holmes said the event serves as a means of healing for her and her family after losing two loved ones in a short timeframe. She told News Channel 11 that fundraising for local organizations is a great way to do that.

“Two years ago, my family lost my dad and my sister within three short months of each other,” she said. “And so, we wanted something just to help us kind of heal, but also be able to give back to the community, and this was a great way to do it. My dad was huge into cars, and each year we choose a different local charity to give back to in honor of them.”

Holmes said this is only the second year of the car show, and she hopes to choose a new organization each year to raise funds for.

“This is only our second year. So last year we were able to raise funds for Families Free, which is a local charity here in Johnson City. And then this year, we chose Agape Women’s Services to donate to. And so each year we’ll change our charity so that we can just make a bigger reach out to the community.”

Along with plenty of cars, trucks and more to see, visitors had a number of food truck options available, live bluegrass music and face painting.