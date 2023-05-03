JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Keeping children safe is a top priority for parents, especially in the car.

Car seat safety is a crucial part of that and basic education on the matter is often provided by Niswonger Children’s Network.

Tiffany Alford, the Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator at Niswonger, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about how to properly use and secure children’s car seats.

Alford said car seat checks and information sessions happen frequently across the region.

The next public event is Saturday, May 6 at 13245 Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.