Car hits Chick-Fil-A building in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A car drove through a metal gate and hit the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on People’s Street in Johnson City Wednesday afternoon.

A report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states a Toyota minivan was attempting to park when the driver accelerated forward causing the vehicle to run over a curb and crash through a metal gate. The van then struck several tables and chairs before coming to a rest after hitting the building.

Car crashes into Chick-Fil-A on People’s Street in Johnson City, TN. (Courtesy: Gina DeStefano)

There we no injuries stemming from the incident, according to the JCPD, only some damage to tables and chairs on the restaurant’s patio as well as damage to the vehicle. The police report states the property damage was estimated to be more than $400.

The driver was charged with financial responsibility. There were no passengers in the minivan at the time.