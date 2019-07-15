Car flips on University Parkway

UPDATE 7:45 pm: University Parkway has reopened to traffic.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car crash on University Parkway.

The crash happened in front of the BP station next to ETSU.

One vehicle involved in the crash flipped onto its side.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

University Parkway between State of Franklin and Lynn Street is currently closed to traffic.

News Channel 11 is working to learn more about the crash.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.