Car filled with juveniles leads Sullivan County deputies, THP on pursuit

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car full of juveniles led police on a chase Friday morning.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), at around 9:40 a.m. the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) was in pursuit of a stolen maroon 2000 Buick Century on State Route 394 going toward Highway 11W.

When the vehicle turned onto Island Road, the SCSO terminated their pursuit.

A trooper with the THP located the car on Island Road at around 9:55 a.m., according to the release.

When the THP trooper tried to make a traffic stop, the car continued to State Route 126, turned right onto Eatons Station Road, and then turned onto Edens View Road at what the report calls “a high rate of speed.”

The vehicle came to a stop at a dead-end on Edens View Road where the driver and three passengers were taken into custody without incident, according to THP.

The report says the driver and passengers were all juveniles from Johnson City with ages ranging from 13 to 17 years old. The driver was reported to be 17 years of age.

The driver has been charged with felony evading, joy riding, and speeding.