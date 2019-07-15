Car crashes into old Tupelo Honey building in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE: Johnson City Police have identified the woman they say crashed into the old Tupelo Honey building late Sunday evening.

Krystal Dawn Davis (Washington County, TN Detention Center)

Krystal Dawn Davis has been charged with evading, driving on a revoked license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violation of the light law.

After being treated for minor injuries, she was taken to the Washington County, TN Detention Center on a bond of $12,000.

She is expected to be in court today at 1:30.

ORIGINAL: Johnson City Police are investigating after a car crashed into the old Tupelo Honey restaurant building in Johnson City Sunday night on East State of Franklin Road.

Dispatch tell News Channel 11 the call came in at 9:54 p.m.

Chief Jason Powell with the Johnson City Fire Department tells News Channel 11 – Johnson City Police were attempting to pull over a driver when the driver accelerated and tried to get away.

That driver then lost control – hitting the old Tupelo Honey building.

The female driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was conscious. She was the only person in the car.

Powell said no one else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 for updates.