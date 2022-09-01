JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night.

A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of a home at the 100 block of Pierce Laws Road, causing significant damage to the house.

Authorities responded to the scene at 5:27 p.m.

(Photo: WJHL)

The driver was injured in the crash, and a passenger was not injured. Both had been wearing seat belts, according to the THP.

The THP continues to investigate the incident, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.