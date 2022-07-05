ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A late-night crash on Monday in Carter County killed a Jonesborough man, according to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD).

Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Highway 19-E at 11:08 p.m., where they found that a Toyota Corolla had crashed into Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, “causing extensive damage,” a news release stated.

Witnesses told police the car had crossed the highway from Peter Hampton Drive before wrecking into the structure. The only occupant was the driver, identified as Matthew E. Andersen, 37.

Responders transported Andersen to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The EPD’s Specialized Accident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the cause of the crash.