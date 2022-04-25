JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A recent auto auction raised more than $31,000 for a local non-profit.

The auction was hosted last Saturday by the Dealer Auto Auction of East Tennessee and Asset Auctions.

Among the vehicles that hit the bidding block was a 1965 red Ford Mustang with 100% of the proceeds from its sale going to the Crumley House, a brain injury rehabilitation center in Limestone.

Anthony Shelton of Greeneville placed the winning bid of $27,000.

Two classic car prints were also auctioned off, bringing the total proceeds for the Crumley House to $31,400.