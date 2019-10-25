Capitalize on Candy: Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

Halloween may just be one day each year, but that doesn’t mean you’re limited to only enjoying the season on October 31!

There are all sorts of Halloween events in our region! From trunk-or-treats to haunted farms and everything in between!

And they’re all right here!

If you have a Halloween event you would like to add to our list, submit it by emailing mlee@wjhl.com with full information on the event.

October 25

Halloween in the Campground – 5 PM to 7 PM at Warriors Path State Park. There will be a camper decorating contest, and trick-or-treaters will be able to gather candy throughout the campground. For more details, click here.

Halloween Haunts and Happening – 6 PM to 9 PM in Downtown Jonesborough. There will be games, costume contests, activities and trick-or-treating, as well as the Spooky Pooch Palooza for dogs. For full details, click here.

East Tennessee Gymnastics Halloween Invitational – The event will feature a gymnastics competition, a cheer workshop, trunk-or-treat featuring decorated cars and costumes, a haunted corn maze and a Halloween Dance at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to register, click here.

Memorial Park Community Center Pumpkin Swim – 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Memorial Park Community Center. Kids ages 1-15 are invited to swim around and choose their favorite pumpkin. $5 per person, register at MPCC by Wednesday.

October 26

Brews and Boos – 7 PM to 10 PM at Jimmy Neil Smith Park in Downtown Jonesborough. A spooky twist on the popular Main Street Brews and Tunes, this will feature ghost stories at the theatre from local authors and story tellers. There will also be select seasonal craft beer, ciders, cocoa and coffee available. Tickets are $10 and are available online by clicking here.

Fall and Holiday Extravaganza – 10 AM to 4 PM at the Jonesborough Senior Center. Handcrafted items will be available for purchase and a refreshment stand will will onsite as well with homemade baked goods.

Greeneville Farmers Market Halloween Bash – 9 AM to 2 PM at the Doak House Museum on Tusculum’s campus on Erwin Highway. There will be pumpkin painting, costume and scarecrow contests. Prizes will be awarded at noon. Find more information on Facebook here.

Halloween Spooktacular – 2 PM to 6 PM at the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site. The family-friendly event features crafts, storytelling and hayrides as long as weather permits. For more information, check out the event page on Facebook.

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Party – 11 AM to 2 PM at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Pet owners are invited to dress up their pets for a pet costume party at noon! Registration begins at 11 AM, and there is a $5 registration fee. All proceeds go to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Everyone is invited, and food and games will also be there, along with a silent auction and live entertainment.

Trot or Treat 3K Fun Run – Check-in at 7:30 AM and Run at 9 AM. East Tennessee State University’s Department of Physical Therapy is hosting the second annual Trot or Treat 3K Fun Run at ETSU’s Tri-Hall Field. Participants are invited to dress up in costumes, and prizes will be given to the best. Proceeds go towards the Marquette Challenge in support of research and education in physical therapy. Pre-registration is $20, registration on the day of is $25. Register online here.

Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat – 5 PM to 8 PM at the fire department. There will be games, activities, apparatus tours and lots of candy! Find out more on Facebook by clicking here.

October 27

Scarecrow Skedaddle – 1:30 PM to 4 PM at Founders Park. The Scarecrow Skedaddle and Shindig 5K and Kids Fun Mile Run will be open to all ages. All participants get a T-shirt and runner’s bib, and everyone who finishes receives a medal. Sign-ups are welcome the day of the event. For more information, click here.

October 29

Hardin Park Halloween – 5:30 PM to 8 PM at Hardin Park in Greeneville. The free event is open to kids up to age 13. Local businesses, clubs and other organizations will hand out candy, and the pool area will become a haunted maze. There will be costume contests for kids and adults with prizes for the winners. Games, music and concessions will be available. Click here for more information.

October 31

Boo on the Block – 3 PM to 4:30 PM at Downtown Betsy. There will be inflatables, a DJ, costume contests and of course… CANDY!

BVPD Trunk-or-Treat – 6 PM until candy is gone at the Bristol Virginia Police Department parking lot. The event is walk-in only, but parking areas will be set up on surrounding streets and in the City Hall parking lot and behind the police parking garage. More information can be found on Facebook by clicking here.

Capitol Theatre Halloween Party – Doors open at 8 PM at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $10, which includes food from Lost Mountain Catering. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. There will be a DJ, a bar serving Halloween-themed drinks and a costume contest. The event is 21 and up. The first 50 people to purchase tickets get a free drink. More information can be found on Facebook by clicking here.

Carter County Trunk-or-Treat – 5 PM to 8 PM at the Carter County Sheriff’s Office in Elizabethton. The event is free and family-friendly. The trunk-or-treating will be taking place in the parking lot and is open to all ages. More information can be found on Facebook here.

Halloween Happenings – 4 PM to 6 PM on Main Street in Greeneville. All the events are free and open to the public. There will be all sorts of organizations ready to give out candy to kids 13 and under. There will be a costume contest for various ages and groups at the Kathryn Leonard Administrative Building beginning at 4:00 PM.

Hoots ‘N’ Haints Family Festival – 5 PM to 8 PM at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap. Kids 12 and under and their families are invited to the front lawn of the museum for games and activities. Admission and refreshments are free. For more information, call the park at 276-523-1322.

Sullivan County Trunk-or-Treat – 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Blountville Middle School Track and Football Stadium. For more information, click here.

Walnut Street Trick-or-Treat – 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Walnut Street in Johnson City. Home Trust Bank will offer free printed photos to the first 200 people that stop by. This is the 24th Annual Trick-or-Treat on Walnut Street.