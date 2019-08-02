‘Can’t Take It With You’ art sale benefits Barter, entertainment grant

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An art sale will benefit the performing arts in our region.

Sam and Jan Hurt traveled the world, collecting art all over as well as numerous local and regional pieces. Sam passed away last year and now his wife has decided to sell some of the collection to benefit two organizations in their adopted hometown.

“We moved to Abingdon 20 years ago, and he loved Abingdon and was at home here like nowhere else he’s ever been. So, to honor his memory and to help Abingdon, I decided I could unload a couple of tons of artwork,” art collector Jan Hurt said.

The Hurts rotated the art in their home and office, switching it up often. Which meant that several pieces were shoved into closets and cabinets. Jan decided to honor her husband by selling it now to raise some money. For the entire month of August, these pieces will hang in Wolf Hills Brewing Company and they can be purchased right off of the wall. There are more than enough pieces available so when one is purchased and taken down, a new one will immediately go up in its place.

“It was a no brainer for us because this is the historic ice building of Abingdon, and the nostalgia that lends itself to the show that we’ve got going on here over the lifetime of international and local and regional travels,”Wolf Hills Brewing Curator Sabrina Land said. “It just fit in the environment and we’re so pleased to have it during this 10 year anniversary.”

In September, the sale will move to Rain Restaurant for the entire month. Proceeds will be split between the Barter Theatre and to help Abingdon Chamber Business Challenge to develop some late-night entertainment at least three nights a week.