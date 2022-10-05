HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Tuesday’s fire at Hurley High School is just the latest disaster that students at the school have had to deal with.

Every school dealt with the pandemic, but Hurley was hit with devastating flooding last year that left students and teachers displaced. Now, the community is dealing with the loss of its high school.

“I’ve never really had a normal year of high school with COVID, coming back from COVID and everyone wearing masks, and the flood and now this,” Hurley High School junior Lauren Clifton said.

“We had the flood, now we have the fire. It just seems we can’t catch a break,” she said.

The fire caused “significant” damage to the school.

“We could see it coming down the hall,” said teacher Bridget Lester. “At that time, we weren’t really sure where the fire was coming from.”

No students were injured, but one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation.

“We all just ran outside and we start seeing smoke coming out of the building, which never in a million years thought we’d have a real fire,” Hurley junior Joshua Ashby said.

Despite the fear felt by some, teachers say their students reacted as they were taught.

“They all handled it really well,” Lester said. “We’ve practiced these kinds of drills in the past, and I thought they did a good job of executing that.”

On Wednesday, students were allowed to return to the school to pick up their belongings. Both Hurley High School and Hurley Elementary Middle School will remain closed for the week.

School officials plan on reconfiguring the middle and elementary school buildings to accommodate the high school students.