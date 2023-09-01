WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A hazing incident involving members of the David Crockett High School football team has been reported to the school district, according to Washington County Schools (WCS).

A release from WCS states that the head football coach at David Crockett notified the administration Thursday of the “hazing incident.” The school district stated upon being notified, David Crockett’s principal began a full investigation into the incident.

On Friday, WCS said students who were determined to have participated in the hazing were “being addressed in accordance with the athletic participation contract and the student code of conduct.”

The release states supportive measures are available to all the students who were involved in the hazing.

“Hazing cannot and will not be tolerated in our schools and school programs,” the school district wrote in the release.

WCS officials stated retaliation against any students who report or aid in the investigation will also not be tolerated. School administration will determine the consequences for anyone who is found to have retaliated against any other students, according to the district.

“Our top priority is providing a safe environment for all our students. As part of that commitment, we are dedicated to training our students how to treat one another with respect. We appreciate your support in that endeavor.” Washington County Schools

News Channel 11 has reached out to WCS for additional information regarding the incident.