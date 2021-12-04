Canines filled the streets of Jonesborough for ‘Doggone Christmas’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dogs dressed for the Christmas season filled the streets of Jonesborough on Saturday.

Attendees came out with their furry friends to get pictures with Santa, treats and compete in a costume contest.

The contest included several categories including ugliest dog Christmas sweater and best pet/owner lookalike.

Below you can find a slideshow of some of the attendees at Saturday’s event.

Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough

Donations for the Washington County Humane Society were also accepted at the event and those in attendance were encouraged to check out some of the local shops in the area.