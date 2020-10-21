Candy Crawl: The Mall at Johnson City hosts socially distanced trunk or treat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With all the cancellations of Halloween festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mall at Johnson City decided to host a socially distanced trunk or treat to continue fall traditions.

This year, the Candy Crawl looked a little different — there was a limit of 500 cars, and participants didn’t exit their vehicles. Instead, they drove past several socially distanced vendors to pick up treats, carving pumpkins and see Disney characters.

News Channel 11 spoke with The Mall at Johnson City General Manager Ashley Grindstaff, who said that they’ve received an outpouring of positive feedback from the community for keeping the Halloween spirit alive.

“Everybody is so excited,” Grindstaff said. “We’ve had a lot of people contacting the mall, thanking us for taking the initiative to put on an event like this while so many other events are canceled in this city. So, we’re trying to find a way to have a little fun — the Disney princesses are having a ball waving at the cars, and everybody is just really excited and having a good time”

Grindstaff announced that The Mall at Johnson City still has tickets available for its upcoming drive-in event, Moonlight Movie Series, on Friday, Oct. 23. Friday’s event will feature the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas.

