KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center will host a festive event and scavenger hunt on Saturday.

The Candy Cane Forest Swim will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the aquatic center and will feature games, crafts, face-painting, balloon sculptures and swimming. A scavenger hunt for more than 100 candy canes hidden throughout the facility will also take place.

Ten golden candy canes will be hidden in the Kingsport Aquatic Center, each of which is worth a special prize worth $50 to whoever finds one, according to a release from the center.

The event is $10 to attend per person. Those attending can pay at the door or register online.