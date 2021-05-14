Candlelight vigil held in Johnson City in memory of mother & daughter killed in I-26 crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember a mother and daughter killed in a crash on Interstate 26 last week.

A candlelight vigil honoring Jalynn Chisholm and Tonya Westmoreland was held outside Procare in Johnson City where Westmoreland worked as a pediatric nurse.

Westmoreland’s son Brandon tells us she loved the kids she worked with, and his sister, Jalynn, was set to graduate from Science Hill High School.

“It’s amazing. I just want to say thank you to anybody who donated to the GoFundMe or sent me a message or came out, because that’s the only thing that gets you going through this, just to have the support and I mean I’m just dumbfounded by it,” Brandon Westmoreland said. “I know her light might not be shining as bright, but I plan on carrying it on.”

Dozens gathered to honor Jalynn and Tonya, joining in prayer, conversation and a moment of silence while lighting candles.

Family members told News Channel 11 that Procare was chosen as the vigil site because both Jalynn and Tonya had done good deeds there.

46-year-old Derrick Carson also died in that crash last week, which is still under investigation.