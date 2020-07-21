Candlelight vigil held for victims of violent crimes in Sullivan County Monday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families gathered Monday night in Sullivan County for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of violent crimes.

The group “Hope for Victims” partnered with the Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office to host the event.

The pandemic forced the event to be rescheduled from its original date in April.

“We’re just here to remember our victims of violent crime and light a candle in their memory and let everyone know that they’re not forgotten. We don’t want our victims to be forgotten,” said event organizer Joan Berry.

Family members were able to share a photo of their loved one, which was placed on a remembrance table during the event at the Sullivan County Justice Center.