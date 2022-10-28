WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A boy who survived cancer was made an honorary member of the University of Virginia at Wise baseball team.

A ceremony was held Friday for Cooper Carlson as he signed on for the team.

Through the Team IMPACT program, which allows children facing a serious illness or disability to connect with a sports team, Cooper got to spend time with the team at two of their practices.

The team’s head coach says there is a noticeable difference in the team when Cooper is present.

“There’s a whole nother level of energy and they have a lot of fun with it,” Coach Brandon Costa said. “Getting behind him when he hits, when he gets a base hit, when he strikes somebody out, so I think the guys really enjoy it and they get a kick out of it.”

Cooper’s mom, who works for UVA Wise, said Cooper was grateful for the experience and he is looking forward to being with the team in the future.