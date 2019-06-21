Canadian man arrested in Greeneville after attempting to shoplift hoverboards

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested a Canadian man for trying to shoplift two hoverboards Thursday night.

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department, Kevin Okpik pushed past all points of sale before he was stopped.

The release says that Okpik is Canadian and had no identification on him, which prompted officers to run him through the National Crime Information Center.

The results showed that Okpik was a violent wanted person out of the Province of Quebec with no extradition.

Okpik was arrested for theft under $1,000.