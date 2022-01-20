Canadian authorities charge suspect in Volunteer High School ‘swatting’ incident

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (WJHL) — Canadian authorities have charged the suspect believed to be behind “swatting” calls at Volunteer High School in Church Hill and Watauga High School in Boone, North Carolina last year.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police told News Channel 11 that Sean Arthur Murdock, 18, was charged with two counts of Public Mischief and two counts of Mischief related to both swatting incidents.

Public Mischief is punishable by up to five years in prison while Mischief is punishable by up two years.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said Murdock is also being investigated for six other swatting incidents that happened in the U.S. and additional charges are pending.

Third District Attorney General Dan Armstrong said Thursday that he was “comfortable” with those charges and will not pursue extradition because the charges Murdock would face here would not be as severe. Armstrong told News Channel 11 in October that he would wait for Canadian authorities to file charges before determining if he would seek extradition.

According to the RCMP, Murdock has a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 8.

Last August, police received a call from someone claiming to be inside Volunteer High School armed with a gun with intentions of shooting others. The call led to students being evacuated to the National Guard Armory in Mount Carmel. Authorities later announced that the call was a hoax.

Just over a week later, a similar situation happened at Watauga High School in Boone.