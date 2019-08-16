Campus schedules affected by Elizabethton plane crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two college campuses in Carter County have announced altered schedules following Thursday’s plane crash involving retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Elizabethton announced their campuses in Stoney Creek and Arney Hill are both closed today due to impacted traffic near Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

The Northeast State Community College campus in Elizabethton also announced they will be closed today, and reopen their offices on Monday.

Due to a fire at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, Northeast State at Elizabethton will be closed Friday, Aug. 16 and reopen Monday, Aug. 19 at 8 a.m. — Northeast State (@northeaststate) August 16, 2019

Carter County Director of Schools Dr. Kevin Ward also tells News Channel 11 that buses will not run from Minton Hollow Road to the second red light on Hunter Bridge due to traffic delays. This will impact students that attend Hunter Elementary, Unaka Elementary and Unaka High School.

Read More: Detour in place for Elizabethton drivers after fiery crash