WISE, Va. (WJHL) – For the first time since 2019, UVA Wise and Frontier Health are bringing back the “Color Me Healthy: Brain Health 5k Color Run.”

The run will be held on Saturday, April 22 on the UVA Wise campus.

The race starts at 11 a.m., and the entry fee is $20.

Proceeds of the event will go toward financial support for mental health-related needs for services beyond what the UVA Wise Counseling Center offers and programming to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

In 2019, nearly $1,000 was raised by participating students and community members for mental health-related expenses.

Runners are encouraged to wear white while running through the campus. At each kilometer mark, runners will be doused with non-toxic, food-grade colored powder and will end the race completely covered in a rainbow of color.

“I’m excited for this event to resume at UVA Wise because it’s a great opportunity to come together as a community to raise money and awareness for mental wellness while having loads of fun,” UVA Wise Counseling Center Director Sara Schill said.

Registration is available at the Slemp Student Center starting at 9 a.m. Saturday or online at https://tinyurl.com/UVAWiseColorRun.