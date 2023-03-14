BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park was a ghost town Tuesday as campers complied with the order to vacate by March 15.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Commission will consider a resolution to immediately terminate the county’s lease of the park with the Tennessee Valley Authority. Some commissioners have argued the improvements needed at Observation Knob Park could be too costly for the county.

Commissioner Joe Car previously told News Channel 11 repairs could cost between $18,000-$500,000.

“We’ve got a lot of expenditures coming up, building a new jail, that’s just not something we can afford at this time,” said Carr.

Observation Knob has electrical issues that need to be fixed that cost more than the county can handle, Carr said.

The Sullivan County Commission’s Administrative Committee voted on March 7 to recommend removing Observation Knob Park from the county’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.

The Sullivan County Commission meets in regular session Thursday night to consider a resolution to terminate the lease.