UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper fire that has now been extinguished will disrupt the flow of traffic on Interstate 26.

According to a post on Facebook by Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Erwin, a camper was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it caught fire while traveling up the mountain.

Photo: Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency

The camper was completely burnt, however, the driver was able to make it out of the vehicle unharmed.

The incident occurred near mile marker 53, and according to the post, the interstate will be down to one lane until further notice.

Southside Volunteer Fire Department, Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department, Unicoi County EMS, Unicoi EMA, Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Malone’s wrecker service were on scene.