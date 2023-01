CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters.

The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly after 2 p.m., according to West Carter County VFD.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL



No one was injured in the fire, the department reported.